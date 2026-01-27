Video shows home burning in Southwest Philadelphia, after another fire blocks away

Firefighters have been busy in the Elmwood Park section of Southwest Philadelphia, after two fires occurred hours apart.

The first broke out late Monday night on the 2100 block of 64th Street around 11 p.m. Crews were called out and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story of a rowhome.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, it extended to a neighboring home. After an all-hands call went out, other crews arrived on the scene and together brought the fire under control just before midnight.

No injuries have been reported in that fire.

Hours later and only two blocks away, firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a home on 66th Street, just off Woodland Avenue. Video from this fire shared on Citizen showed flames shooting from the upper story.

Video shows a fire burning on 66th Street near Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Citizen App

The blaze was brought under control just before 5:30 a.m. and there were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting one person displaced by the 66th Street fire. The organization is making contact with residents impacted by the 64th Street fire, a spokesperson said.

The causes of the two fires are under investigation.