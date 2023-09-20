Philly Fashion Week kicks off 18th year: full schedule of events

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The journey to a brilliant piece of fashion can take a designer many places.

For Conrad Booker, it was Lowe's hardware store.

The designer was on CBS News Philadelphia Friday morning as Philly Fashion Week kicks off, bringing multiple events for designers experienced and new - and plenty of chances to see some interesting designs.

The red piece is made of straws and safety pins and the jacket on the right is made out of plastic.

Models wear designs by Conrad Booker, who is taking part in the 18th annual Philly Fashion Week. CBS News Philadelphia

"A medley of all kinds of different things. ... I just chose unusual materials I found at Lowe's," Booker said.

Booker said he's excited to be back at Philly Fashion Week after three years away. He recently moved to Delaware with his partner.

We also heard from Nika Radomskaya, a designer for Nagaya, which she described as "street style with classic touches."

Models show off designs from Nagaya as part of Philly Fashion Week 2023. CBS News Philadelphia

You can find out more on PhillyFashionWeek.org or check out @Philly_Fashion_Week on Instagram.

Full Philly Fashion Week schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 20 is Industry Night. The free event will take place at Industrious in Fashion District Philadelphia at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21 is the Next Up Student Design Competition and Trend Show. This free event will take place at Fashion District Philadelphia at 7 p.m. The show features students from Albright College, Drexel University, Harcum University, Jefferson University, Moore College of Art & Design and the University of Delaware.

Friday, Sept. 22 is The Avantgarde Ball at Two Commerce Square at 7 p.m. Tickets to all events are available on Philly Fashion Week's website.

Saturday, Sept. 23 there is the Lov'n My Curves Runway Show at Two Commerce Square at 12 p.m. Then Runway 1 will be held at Two Commerce Square at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24 is the Philadelphia Fashion Week Streetwear/Youth Fashion Show at Two Commerce Square at 1 p.m.

Then the week closes out with the second runway walk at Two Commerce Square at 7 p.m. Sunday with designers including Rabbit 3, Paragon Charisma and Mont Brown.