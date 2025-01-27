"Bird Call" phones set up for fans to leave messages for Super Bowl-bound Eagles

Fans can leave their very own "Bird call" for the Philadelphia Eagles

Fans can leave their very own "Bird call" for the Philadelphia Eagles

Fans can leave their very own "Bird call" for the Philadelphia Eagles

According to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, there are many ways to spell Eagles. Now, there's a new "Bird Call" for fans.

After the Eagles bullied the Washington Commanders, 55-23, in the NFC championship game, Visit Philadelphia has set up five rotary phones throughout the city to allow fans to leave voice messages for their favorite team.

Visit Philadelphia is calling it a "Bird Call."

The tourism nonprofit says the phones will be open today and tomorrow at these locations in Philadelphia:

Dilworth Park from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Inside Mayfair Diner from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pat's King of Steaks from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Inside Temple University's student center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Inside the University of Pennsylvania's bookstore from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit Philadelphia says a roving phone will also make its way through Center City with a video crew.

Any Birds fan who can't make it to any of the locations can also leave messages remotely by calling 267-352-4496 between now and Super Bowl LIX.

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles advanced to their fifth Super Bowl by scoring the most points by any team in a conference championship game since the 1970 merger.

The stage is set for a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will do battle at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.