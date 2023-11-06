Philadelphia Eagles host military flag football game for Salute to Service Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A day after their biggest win of the season over the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles showed that they're winners even when they're not playing.

As their Salute to Service Week continues, the Eagles and Toyota partnered to host a military flag football game at their practice facility, the NovaCare Complex, allowing military members and their families to play football on the very field the Birds practice on.

"I had a great time, I really appreciate everything that they do for us," Taylor Naphys said.

Former Eagles players Hugh Douglas and Barrett Brooks served as the two teams' coaches.

And not surprisingly, fun was had by all.

Ryan Pitts, a Medal of Honor recipient and now an ambassador for the organization Hiring Our Heroes, said events like this one serve a vital function.

"It's challenging," Pitts said. "You're in a community when you wear the uniform and when you get out that can feel isolating, so it's great to come out for organizations or events like this where veterans can reconnect with other veterans in their community, but also see their community appreciates the service and sacrifice that they made."

And while flag football is just about competition and fun, the Eagles and Toyota do much more to help military members and their families.

"It's important, like these service members, but their families as well have served our country and put their lives on hold and Hiring Our Heroes offers a bunch of programs supported by Toyota to help them reintegrate with that workforce and kind of live that life they put on hold for a while," Pitts said.