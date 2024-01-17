Watch Live: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at Ford Field ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will speak at Ford Field Wednesday morning as part of Visit Detroit's Annual Partnership Meeting.

NBC Sports' Mike Tirico will host a sit-down discussion with Goodell, highlighting the significance of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari, Moments Strategies Founder and CEO Alexis Wiley, and Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance COO Kai Bowman will also speak.

Molinari will speak about Visit Detroit's plans for 2024 and look back at a record-breaking year for the city's hospitality industry.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage at 10 a.m.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV