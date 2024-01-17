Sports

Watch Live: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at Ford Field ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will speak at Ford Field Wednesday morning as part of Visit Detroit's Annual Partnership Meeting. 

NBC Sports' Mike Tirico will host a sit-down discussion with Goodell, highlighting the significance of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. 

Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit 05:06

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari, Moments Strategies Founder and CEO Alexis Wiley, and Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance COO Kai Bowman will also speak. 

Molinari will speak about Visit Detroit's plans for 2024 and look back at a record-breaking year for the city's hospitality industry. 

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage at 10 a.m. 

How to watch 

CBS News Detroit 

CBS News app 

Pluto TV 

Apple TV 

Amazon Fire TV 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 9:34 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.