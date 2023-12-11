Bradley Cooper among 2024 Golden Globe Awards nominations, but would he prefer Eagles' Super Bowl?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Quinta Brunson and Bradley Cooper are among the nominees for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards airing on CBS Philadelphia in January.

Brunson, a Philadelphia native who attended Temple University, is up for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy" for playing Janine Teagues in her hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary."

"Abbott Elementary" is also nominated for "Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy."

Cooper, an Abington Township native, was nominated for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama" and "Best Director - Motion Picture" for his 2023 movie "Maestro," where he portrays Leonard Bernstein in the biographical drama.

Carey Mulligan, his co-star in "Maestro," was nominated for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama."

"Maestro" will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 20.

The 2024 Golden Globes Awards will air live on CBS from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Would Cooper trade a Golden Globe for an Eagles Super Bowl?

Cooper is a religious Eagles fan, and just last month, he proclaimed on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" that he would prefer the Birds winning the Super Bowl over an Oscar for "Maestro."

"The Eagles Super Bowl victory," he said. "I'm sick."

The 48-year-old is a well-known Birds fan who is often spotted at home games, sitting in a suite with owner Jeffrey Lurie. He starred in the 2012 Oscars- and Golden Globe-nominated movie "Silver Linings Playbook," which took place in Delaware County.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Cooper's representatives to see if he would also prefer a Birds Super Bowl win over a 2024 Golden Globe. We have not yet heard back.