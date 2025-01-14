Philadelphia Eagles sign LB Nicholas Morrow to practice squad after Nakobe Dean's season-ending injury

Tickets are on sale for Philadelphia Eagles divisional game vs. Rams. What to know before buying.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed linebacker Nicholas Morrow to the practice squad on Tuesday following Nakobe Dean's season-ending injury. The team also placed Dean on injured reserve.

Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee in Philadelphia's 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday. Dean was having a career year before his injury.

We have signed WR Parris Campbell to the active roster, signed LB Nick Morrow and WR Elijah Cooks to the Practice Squad, released WR Joseph Ngata from the Practice Squad, and placed LB Nakobe Dean on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/3BYMgnEOuG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2025

Morrow, who played in 15 games for the Eagles in the 2023 season, including 12 starts, spent time with the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 season and played in 11 games. The 29-year-old has also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears in his NFL career.

In the 2023 season, Morrow ranked second on the Eagles in tackles with 95, including 12 for loss. He had five pass deflections, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

In other roster moves, the Eagles signed wide receiver Parris Campbell to the active roster, wide receiver Elijah Cooks to the practice squad and released wideout Joseph Ngata from the practice squad.

The Eagles will face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday at the Linc. The Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night to advance.