Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper.

But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South.

Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling matchup thus far.

Here's my favorite bets and prediction for the game:

Jaguars (+6.5, -110) at Eagles (-6.5, -110)

Over/under: 45.5

Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field

Jalen Hurts' rushing yards

This didn't go as planned last week as Hurts beat the Commanders with his arm in Week 3. He only recorded 20 rushing yards, which is his second-lowest total since he became the Eagles' starting quarterback late in the 2020 season.

Hurts' rushing yards over/under is at 49.5 – a few yards lower than last week's prop.

There's a number of reasons why I like the over on Hurts' rushing yards this week.

First, I think the weather could have a big impact on this game. Philadelphia is expected to get hit with steady rain in the afternoon, so this could be a big day for the Eagles' ground game, despite playing Jacksonville's No. 1 ranked rushing defense.

The Jaguars' defense will also try to pressure Hurts. Jacksonville has blitzed on 27.6% of the time per dropback this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Jaguars rank fifth in the league with 15 quarterback knockdowns and have recorded seven sacks.

In Week 1, the Detroit Lions sent tons of pressure at Hurts and he responded by taking off and improvising on huge runs.

Expect Hurts to have some big gains on Sunday if the Jaguars send pressure his way.

James Robinson TD

Robinson tore his Achilles last season, but the Illinois State product returned before the season and is off to a hot start.

Robinson has 230 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per carry and three touchdowns, which ranks tied for third in the league.

Robinson's currently at +130 to score a touchdown against the Eagles – it's not often you get that type of value on a team's leading back.

The odds might have more to do with the Eagles only allowing two touchdowns in the past two games, but I think the Jaguars will be able to move the ball against the Birds.

Parlay action: +750

Hurts over 49.5 rushing yards

Robinson TD

Travis Etienne over 17.5 receiving yards



For this parlay, we're going with the two props I mentioned above and Etienne's over in receiving yards at 17.5.

Etienne went over that total in every game this season, and the Jaguars could be playing from behind against the Eagles.

The Eagles are also tied for the most receptions allowed to running backs this season.

Prediction

Eagles 27, Jaguars 24

In Pederson's return to Philadelphia, he'll come close to getting revenge against his former team.

Jacksonville will be the Eagles' toughest opponent so far in the season, but I think they'll remain undefeated.

It'll be interesting to see how the Jaguars scheme against Hurts and the Eagles' top-ranked offense.

Mike Caldwell, the Jaguars defensive coordinator, was the inside linebackers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season under Todd Bowles.

And we all know how the Eagles' struggled to move the ball in their playoff game against the Bucs last season.

But, so far this season, Hurts has shown tons of improvement since that playoff game, and I think they do enough to get it done on Sunday.