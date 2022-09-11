5 observations from Philadelphia Eagles' victory over Detroit Lions in season opener

Nick Sirianni speaks to media following Eagles win over Lions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It got close, but the Eagles hung on to beat the Detroit Lions, 38-35, in Week 1 of the regular season at Ford Field on Sunday.

Here are five observations from the game:

A.J. Brown has arrived

During training camp, A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts built a ton of chemistry.

And that was on full display during the Eagles' 38-35 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Brown finished the game with 10 catches for 155 yards yards. He was targeted 13 times. Dallas Goedert and Kennenth Gainwell were tied for the second-most targets on the team with four apiece.

JALEN HURTS DEEP TO A.J. BROWN

pic.twitter.com/8quO0SNpLa — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022

Brown and Hurts connected on a 54-yard bomb at the end of the first half that the former Titans wideout almost took the distance.

Brown gives something Hurts and the Eagles didn't have last season – a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver that can get open and make highlight reel plays on a weekly basis.

He's the best wideout the Eagles have had since Terrell Owens.

Eagles' defense gets gashed

Former St. Joseph's Prep star and Philly native D'Andre Swift had himself a day against his hometown team. Swift had 144 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown.

The Lions have a good offensive line, but this was an uncharacteristic performance from the Eagles' rushing defense.

Last season, the Eagles were top 10 in rushing defense, giving up 107.9 yards per game.

But, it was a different story on Sunday. The Eagles gave up 181 rushing yards against the Lions.

Philadelphia only gave up more than 181 yards on the ground once last season.

Solid performance from Hurts

Hurts had a solid season opener against the Lions. He started off 0 for 5 passing the ball in the contest, but rebounded.

Hurts went 18 for 32 for 243 passing yards and recorded 96 yards on the ground on 13 carries for one touchdown. His biggest throw was to Brown at the end of the first half that led to an Eagles field goal.

Hurts made several huge plays on the ground that helped the Eagles extend drives, especially early in the game.

Two defensive newcomers make plays

General manager Howie Roseman retooled the defense with several moves during the offseason.

Two of the guys he added – linebacker Kyzir White and cornerback James Bradbery – both played well in the season opener.

Midway through the second quarter, White tipped a pass from Lions quarterback Jared Goff that Bradberry intercepted and returned for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 21-7 lead.

Overall, White finished with five tackles, including one for a loss, while Bradberry recorded two tackles and one pass deflection to go along with his interception return for a touchdown.

Eagles running backs eat

After one game, Miles Sanders now has more rushing touchdowns that he did last season. The Penn State product had 96 rushing yards on 13 carries – 7.4 yards per rush – and one touchdown.

Gainwell and Boston Scott also found the end zone on Sunday to go along with Hurts' rushing touchdown.

In total, the Eagles had 216 rushing yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.