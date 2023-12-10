What time do the Eagles play the Cowboys? Can Philadelphia clinch a playoff spot?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second and final time during the regular season, the Eagles (10-2) and Cowboys (9-3) will meet Sunday night, this time on Dallas' home turf.

After beating Dallas 28-23 in one of several nail-biter games this season, Philadelphia has more than just the weight of the storied NFC East rivalry on its shoulders: A loss Sunday knocks the Birds out of first place in the division and moves Dallas into the top spot.

Here's what you need to know for the game.

What time to do the Eagles play Sunday night?

It's another primetime battle for the Birds. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

If the Eagles win, the number one seed in the NFC will be theirs for the second year in a row.

Can the Eagles clinch a playoff spot with a win over Dallas?

Yes, it's possible. But there are a bunch of variables at play. Here's a look at the scenarios that would clinch a playoff spot in Week 14:

Scenario 1: Eagles beat Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks lose or tie 49ers

Scenario 2: Eagles win, Los Angeles Rams lose or tie Baltimore Ravens

Scenario 3: Eagles win, Green Bay Packers lose or tie New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings lose or tie Las Vegas Raiders

Scenario 4: Eagles win, Packers lose or tie, Detroit Lions lose to Chicago Bears

Scenario 5: Eagles tie, Rams lose, Seattle loses

Scenario 6: Eagles tie, Rams lose, Vikings lose or tie

Scenario 7: Eagles tie, Rams lose, Packers lose or tie

Scenario 8: Eagles tie, Seahawks lose, Vikings lose or tie

Scenario 9: Eagles tie, Seahawks lose, Packers lose or tie

Scenario 10: Eagles tie, Vikings lose, Packers lose

Who's left on the Eagles' schedule?

Week 15: At Seattle Seahawks, Monday at 8:15 p.m.

Week 16: New York Giants, Monday at 4:20 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Week 18: at New York Giants, time TBD

