How the Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 14
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 42-19, in a rematch of last season's NFC championship game, but still sit-atop of the NFL with the best record at 10-2.
Entering a crucial game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, the Eagles have a chance to officially clinch a playoff spot. It would be the third straight year the Eagles are heading to the playoffs under head coach Nick Sirianni after missing the postseason during the 2020 season.
But, the Eagles can't do it alone. They need some help from other teams as well. The 49ers and Cowboys -- Philadelphia's main threat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC -- also have a chance at clinching spots.
Here's everything you need to know about how the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot in Week 14:
- Scenario 1: Eagles beat Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks lose or tie 49ers
- Scenario 2: Eagles win, Los Angeles Rams lose or tie Baltimore Ravens
- Scenario 3: Eagles win, Green Bay Packers lose or tie New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings lose or tie Las Vegas Raiders
- Scenario 4: Eagles win, Packers lose or tie, Detroit Lions lose to Chicago Bears
- Scenario 5: Eagles tie, Rams lose, Seattle loses
- Scenario 6: Eagles tie, Rams lose, Vikings lose or tie
- Scenario 7: Eagles tie, Rams lose, Packers lose or tie
- Scenario 8: Eagles tie, Seahawks lose, Vikings lose or tie
- Scenario 9: Eagles tie, Seahawks lose, Packers lose or tie
- Scenario 10: Eagles tie, Vikings lose, Packers lose
