How the Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 42-19, in a rematch of last season's NFC championship game, but still sit-atop of the NFL with the best record at 10-2.

Entering a crucial game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, the Eagles have a chance to officially clinch a playoff spot. It would be the third straight year the Eagles are heading to the playoffs under head coach Nick Sirianni after missing the postseason during the 2020 season.

But, the Eagles can't do it alone. They need some help from other teams as well. The 49ers and Cowboys -- Philadelphia's main threat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC -- also have a chance at clinching spots.

Here's everything you need to know about how the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot in Week 14: