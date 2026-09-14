Meet the new Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders balancing careers in healthcare

As we continue to celebrate the Eagles' first win of the new season, the team's cheerleading squad is introducing some new members. One is a nurse at Jefferson Health.

The Eagles have 32 cheerleaders; in addition to being accomplished athletic dancers, they have a variety of day jobs that include four in healthcare.

There are nine new members on the Eagles cheerleading squad, which includes Emma Niemczak, who's also a cardiac ICU nurse at Jefferson.

"Sometimes I'm someone's bedside cheerleader and sometimes I'm cheering for the Eagles," Niemczak said.

The lifelong Eagles fan said making the squad was a dream come true.

"It's so insane I never ever thought I would be here," she said.

Niemczak said similar skills are needed for being a nurse and a cheerleader.

"They both require you to work under pressure and you need to adapt really quickly to changes, connect with all different types of people and communicate effectively on a team," Niemczak said.

Erin Nipps, who's been cheering for the Eagles for three years, is a certified mental health first aid instructor.

"I was always an Eagles fan and the best thing about performing is making other people smile," she said.

Jenny McCabe, who works in oncology research, said the squad is especially busy in football season with two weeknight practices.

"Teamwork is something that is really synonymous between my career in health care as well as my work as an Eagles cheerleader," McCabe said.

Chelsea Pebenito is a pharmaceutical study manager and has been on the squad for four years.

"I think the best part is not only performing for the best team and fans in the NFL at Lincoln Financial Field but also getting involved with the local Philadelphia community and beyond," Pebenito said. "Even though both jobs are so vastly different, I feel like the center of it all is bringing joy, you know, to the fans out there."

In addition to being on the sidelines for home games, the Eagles cheerleaders also serve as brand ambassadors and entertainers who represent the team year-round.