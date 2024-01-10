Philadelphia Eagles OC Brian Johnson expected to interview for Carolina Panthers head coaching job: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is expected to interview for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Johnson declined to comment on the report during a news conference.

"All of my focus is about this week, and we've got a great opportunity with a special group of people to go out there and put on a great performance against Tampa Bay, and that's where all of our focus and energy is at the moment," Johnson said.

Johnson, 36, is in his first year as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator after being the team's quarterbacks coach on Nick Sirianni's staff for the past two seasons. Johnson took over the job before the 2023 season once former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen left to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

In Johnson's first year as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, the team ranks in the top 10 in nearly every offensive statistical category, but the defending NFC champs have played poorly over the past six weeks.

The offense has only put more than 25 points or more twice over the past six games and went 1-5 over that stretch, including contests against weaker defenses and back-up quarterbacks.

Johnson's situational play calling, along with the game-planning with Sirianni, has become a lightning rod for criticism throughout the 2023 season, especially during this rough patch of games entering the postseason.

The Panthers are looking to replace Frank Reich who previously served as the head coach of the Colts and worked as the Eagles' offensive coordinator when the team won the Super Bowl with former head coach Doug Pederson in the 2017 season.

Eagles assistant GM getting interviews

Another member of the Eagles will also reportedly be interviewing with the Panthers.

Alec Halaby, the assistant general manager of the Eagles, interviewed for the Washington Commanders general manager job Wednesday and will do the same with Carolina on Friday, ESPN reported.

"Panthers have been especially eyeing Halaby for quite some time now," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on X.

Halaby has been with the Eagles for 16 years. He was named assistant general manager in 2022 after spending six seasons as the team's vice president of football operations and strategy.

Halaby has focused on player evaluation, roster management, resource allocation and particularly on integrating analytics into decision-making during his time in Philly, according to his bio on the team's website.

Halaby also worked as the special assistant to the general manager from 2012-15 and player personnel analyst before beginning his career as an intern in the Eagles' operations department in 2007.