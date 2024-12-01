When do the Eagles play today? How to watch Philadelphia vs. the Baltimore Ravens

The Philadelphia Eagles look to extend their winning streak to eight games Sunday in a battle of the birds with the Baltimore Ravens.

While the 9-2 Eagles are sitting comfortably for now in the NFC East's top spot, the 8-4 Ravens are chasing the Pittsburgh Steelers for the lead in the AFC North.

Here's what to know heading into Week 13.

What time do the Eagles play today?

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens is 4:25 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on CBS News Philadelphia. Nationwide, fans can also stream the game on NFL+ and Paramount Plus.

Battle of the Birds... and the running backs

Some of the best running backs in the league will be on the field Sunday in Baltimore. For Philadelphia, Saquon Barkley has delivered an explosive, record-breaking stats, and is on track to have the best running back season in Eagles franchise history.

For the Ravens, Derrick Henry has had an equally impressive season, and both players' names have been thrown around as MVP contenders, an accolade most often give to a quarterback.

The Eagles lead the league in rushing offense and Baltimore comes in at number two, so it's safe to assume fans on both sides of the game could see plenty of running from each offense Sunday afternoon.

Brandon Graham out for the season

Missing from the action will be veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, who suffered a season-ending triceps injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

"I'm going to be real with it, I'm hurt about it, but I'm trusting God got a plan for me," Graham said.

Graham, the longest tenured player on Philadelphia's roster, said he planned to get surgery sometime after the Eagles-Ravens game. After placing Graham on the IR list, the team claimed claimed defensive end Charles Harris from the Carolina Panthers and signed defensive end KJ Henry to the practice squad.

DeVonta Smith questionable for Sunday, Slay is out

Though still listed as questionable for Sunday's game, DeVonta Smith had limited participation in practice on Friday, his first time back since Week 11 when he injured his hamstring against the Washington Commanders.

Darius Slay is listed as out Sunday with a concussion and did not practice last week.