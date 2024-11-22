Eagles rule DeVonta Smith out for Rams game with hamstring injury

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Sunday in Los Angeles because of a hamstring injury.

On Friday, the Eagles ruled Smith out after the wideout missed his third straight practice.

The Eagles also placed Bryce Huff on injured reserve after the edge rusher underwent wrist surgery.

Wide receiver Britain Covey was listed as questionable for the Eagles' game against the Rams on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m.). Covey recently had his 21-day practice window opened.

Smith was limited in practice in the week leading up to Philadelphia's 26-18 win over the Washington Commanders. He missed the Birds' game in Tampa Bay earlier this season after he took a bad hit to the head in New Orleans.

Smith has 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle), Covey (shoulder), defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot), edge rusher Jalyx Hunt (ankle) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin) all fully participated in Friday's practice.