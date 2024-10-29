Philadelphia musician Josh Robinson uses drums to transform lives one beat at a time

As a professional percussionist, Josh Robinson uses music as medicine.

"I grew up with a lot of struggles and found music and art as a way to heal others," he explained.

I first met Robinson at a student-led event similar to an assembly recently held at New Foundations Charter School, where for one hour, students disconnected from social media to just live in the moment.

"People need invitations to connect and to step away from the screens or the other distractions," Robinson said.

It just so happens music does more than uplift people. As a young child, Robinson found drums to be a safe space while dealing with his father's drug addiction.

"I learned how to take care of myself through beating the heck out of pots and pans and buckets," he said.

Robinson now uses personalized drumsticks and buckets as a way to help children and adults to cope with trauma and grief.

"I work with a lot of underserved communities. I work with grieving kids all over the country, probably about 3,000-4,000 every year in about 15 states," he said.

Robinson's purpose is to create safe spaces where people can connect and see themselves in each other, and "give them a way to process some of the struggles and the pain they've been through," Robinson said. "But also to find celebration and joy in life."

Robinson also works with medical students. He teaches a class called "Language of Music" that tries to get these students out of their cluttered headspace and more connected with their feelings.