Philadanco dancer Janine Beckles breaking barriers in dance world

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – To say Janine Beckles has a busy schedule is quite an understatement. The modern dancer came to an evening class and rehearsal at Philadanco after teaching at Rowan University. Before class starts, she's upstairs in her office changing out schedules.

"Taking it as it is – each day as it comes," Beckles said with a smile.

Beckles not only dances in the West Philadelphia dance company but also serves as the Associate Artistic Director. She was promoted to the role in August -- a role, in the dance world, usually filled by men.

"Leadership is important and it should be representative of the companies it represents," Beckles said.

While balancing touring, rehearsing, teaching, and scheduling -- Beckles is also a student in the classroom – virtually that is.

"It's important so I know what I'm doing. I don't want to be that person in charge and not fully understanding what is capable to manage different people, personalities," Beckles said. She continued, "I want to be fully equipped to manage both worlds – the artistic world as well as [an] administrative role."

The dancer said she does not take her opportunity to lead lightly and that is why she is working through online classes to earn an MBA in leadership. Beckles follows a long line of women at Philadanco who have led the company over the last 50-plus years.

"This whole building was founded off of women, specifically Black women at a time where that was unimaginable," fellow company member Mikaela Fenton said. "Representation really matters. It's important to have all perspectives."

Fenton stands at the barre just behind Beckles in class Wednesday. It is where she said she learns from Beckles both in and out of the studio.

"To see that legacy be rebuilt, but in a whole new light, in a fresher take is very, very inspiring and very motivating as a woman myself," Fenton said.

Showing others it is possible to do it all is Beckles motivation, and for many it's their inspiration.

"Knowing that girls that look like me, young girls, we sometimes don't see that and we need to make that possible for them," Philadanco company dancer Brandi Pinnix said.

Beckle's schedule does not slow any time soon. In April Philadanco's season begins at the Kimmel Center and come May, the Associate Artistic Director will graduate from Southern New Hampshire University.

"I'm excited, nervous all at the same time because I don't want to stop dancing and I know that's what people automatically assume. Well, you're graduated, so next step? Next step is both. I can do everything I put my mind to," Beckles said.

Beckles dream is to one day lead a dance company as an artistic director.