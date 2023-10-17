2 gunpoint "stranger rapes" under investigation in Kingsessing: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police said there were two gunpoint "stranger rapes" in the Kingsessing section of the city over the weekend.

One happened early in the morning, while the other happened in the evening, according to police.

The first happened on Saturday at 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of S. 55th Street, police said.

Authorities said a woman reported she was inside her vehicle at a traffic light at 55th and Kingsessing Avenue when a Black male approached her with a black gun. He pointed the gun at her and demanded money, according to police.

Police said the woman gave the man $20 and he ordered her to unlock the car doors. The suspect then got into her vehicle and directed her to 49th and Bernard Streets, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police said the man drove her to an ATM and ordered her to withdraw money after the assault. After receiving more money, the man exited her car and left the area, police said.

The second happened on the 1100 block of S. Paxon Street at 5 p.m., police said.

Authorities said a woman was walking in the area of 5100 block Springfield Avenue, and when she approached S. Paxon Street, the same man allegedly came up behind her, pointed a silver handgun at her and demanded money.

Police said the woman give the man $25 and prescription medicine. The man then allegedly forced her into an alleyway in the rear of Paxon Street, where he sexually assaulted the woman. Police said he fled in an unknown direction.

According to police, the man had a thin build, wore dark pants, a blue hoody, blue mask and red Phillies hat with a white "P."

The Special Victims Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone is encouraged to contact the SVU at 215-685-3264 or call 911.

National Sexual Violence Resource Center: 1-877-739-3895