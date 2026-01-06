Watch CBS News
71-year-old woman injured after being hit by van in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A 71-year-old woman was critically injured Tuesday night after being struck by a van in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. 

The crash happened on the 1100 block of Bingham Street in the city's Bustleton neighborhood at around 6:30 p.m., according to police. 

Authorities said a 2016 Ford Transit Van was heading northbound on Bingham Street and attempted to turn left on Gregg Street when it hit the 71-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police. 

Police said the driver of the van stayed on the scene. 

The crash is under investigation.

