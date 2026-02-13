Man killed in high-speed crash in Philadelphia's Torresdale neighborhood, police say

A man has died following a high speed crash in Philadelphia's Torresdale neighborhood in the early hours of Friday morning, police say.

The man was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed when he crashed into several parked cars on the 9400 block of Frankford Avenue, near Pearson Avenue, just before 1 a.m., Philadelphia Police Capt. Christopher Bradshaw told CBS News Philadelphia.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bradshaw said the force of the crash was so strong that the vehicle's engine was launched into the middle of the roadway and the man in the car was thrown to the rear of the vehicle.

The crash closed Frankford Avenue overnight but it reopened around 6 a.m.

Investigators on the scene were combing through the crushed remnants of a gray Kia SUV.

Philadelphia Gas Works was also called to the scene after a strong odor of gas was reported following the crash. It is unclear if any gas lines were impacted.

Bradshaw called it one of the worst crashes he's seen in his career.

The cause remains under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Unit. Anyone with any information or video from this crash is asked to contact police.