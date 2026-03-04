Watch CBS News
1 dead, another injured in Southwest Philadelphia crash involving SEPTA bus, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A person is dead, and another was critically injured in a crash in Southwest Philadelphia involving a SEPTA bus Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

The accident happened at the intersection of Island and Buist avenues at around 4:15 p.m., according to police. 

Police said a 2019 Honda CRV, a SEPTA bus and a black Jeep Compass were involved in the crash. 

The driver and passenger inside the Honda were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after the crash. Police said the passenger was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m., while the driver is in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda didn't report any injuries, according to police. 

The crash is under investigation.

