1 dead in Fairhill crash involving stolen vehicle: police

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  -- A person died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Saturday night, police say. The incident happened at 5th Street and Lehigh Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Police say a 2020 Kia Optima, considered stolen, was traveling northbound on 5th Street at a high rate of speed when it struck the driver's side door of a  2016 Toyota Corolla heading west on Lehigh Avenue. 

Authorities say the driver of the Corolla, a 33-year-old man, was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 10 p.m.

The driver of the Optima, an 18-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Temple University Hospital, where he was placed under arrest.  

Police say charges are pending and the crash is under investigation. 

First published on January 15, 2023 / 1:43 PM

