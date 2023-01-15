1 dead in Fairhill crash involving stolen vehicle: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Saturday night, police say. The incident happened at 5th Street and Lehigh Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Police say a 2020 Kia Optima, considered stolen, was traveling northbound on 5th Street at a high rate of speed when it struck the driver's side door of a 2016 Toyota Corolla heading west on Lehigh Avenue.

Authorities say the driver of the Corolla, a 33-year-old man, was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 10 p.m.

The driver of the Optima, an 18-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Temple University Hospital, where he was placed under arrest.

Police say charges are pending and the crash is under investigation.