Contractor fatally shot in Philadelphia was affiliated with transnational criminal organization, DHS says

A contractor who was fatally shot in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood last week was affiliated with a transnational criminal organization, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.

Salis Hanrahan, 20, was shot and killed by 75-year-old George Barr inside a home on the 400 block of Ripka Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. Hanrahan was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to DHS, Hanrahan was from the United Kingdom and entered the country illegally on an unknown date and location." He was allegedly affiliated with "The Traveling Conman Fraud Group" and was denied an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

DHS said federal officials never encountered Hanrahan.

Barr was charged with murder and other offenses in connection with Hanrahan's death, police said. A gun was also found at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.