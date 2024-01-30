Philadelphia community members uneasy as questions remain in fatal Fairhill shooting investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As a memorial for 28-year-old Alexander Spencer grows, so are the concerns of the community following the release of surveillance video showing the police shooting that led to Spencer's death.

"My initial thoughts man is, you know, I'm pretty ticked off," said Pastor Carl Day, a community leader with Culture Changing Christians.

"I think the community is fearing the actual worst. I think that they don't really feel like this is too truthful in alignment of what's reported," he said.

Community members raised questions about the shooting once it happened and an Instagram video showing a portion of the incident only added to their concern.

Philadelphia police released a much longer video, showing multiple angles of the shooting from the camera inside the store.

But Day said he's still left with more questions than answers.

"I will say that again it wasn't extremely clear," he said. "So I think that again it's leaving a lot of rooms for varying opinions."

Day said this incident will certainly impact the community's trust in police.

"I'm pretty fired up angry cause I feel like it continues to keep setting us back in regards to really trying to bridge the gaps between community and leadership," he said.

DA Larry Krasner said it could take some time before the investigation is complete. Which is why Day said it's going to be important for the community to not rush to judgment until we know all of the facts.