C.J. Rice exonerated after serving 12 years behind bars for 2011 attempted murder he did not commit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- C.J. Rice, a man who served 12 years behind bars for an attempted murder he was falsely convicted of, was officially exonerated at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice in Philadelphia Monday morning.

C.J. Rice, formally known as Charles J. Rice, was convicted in a September 2011 shooting for attempted murder and sentenced to 30-60 years behind bars. According to the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, the South Philadelphia shooting left a woman identified as Latrice Johnson, a 6-year-old girl and two others injured.

Johnson called 911 after the shooting and described the suspects as two men running away in hoodies and black sweatpants but couldn't identify them in full.

Through an initial investigation with victims in the hospital, Rice's co-defendant, Tyler Linder, was identified as one of the shooters. Detectives interviewed Johnson while she was in the hospital and she identified 17-year-old Rice as one of the shooters running away even though she hadn't seen the teen in a few years. Rice had been friends with Johnson's son when he was younger, according to the Pennsylvania Innocence Project.

In her description, Johnson said Rice was wearing a hoodie and that she was able to see his full face and long braids poking out the side of the hood. However, officials with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project said Rice's arrest photo depicted him with cornrows flush against his head. The case against Rice and Linder was built from here.

Rice's case received national attention after CNN anchor Jake Tapper began reporting on it. His father, Theodore Tapper, is Rice's former doctor.

Although it was alleged that the shooters ran from the 2011 crime scene, this is something that Dr. Tapper believed Rice physically couldn't do at the time.

In November 2023, the U.S. District Court vacated Rice's conviction and sentence after conceding that he was entitled to relief after experiencing ineffective counsel assistance. According to the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, Rice had been out on bail since December.

Officials believed the 2011 shooting involved gang affiliations leading the DA's Gun Violence Task Force to begin their investigation to see whether or not Rice could be re-tried for the shooting or to dismiss the charges in full.

The Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas granted the Commonwealth's motion to dismiss all charges against Rice Monday morning officially making Rice a free man.

Members of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, the Exoneration Project, Wiseman & Schwartz, Munger, Tolles, and Olson all represented Rice.

"We are all thrilled for C.J. that his 12-year journey through wrongful conviction has ended. While an exoneration cannot make up for the time he lost, it creates an opportunity for him to move forward with the next phase of his journey," Nilam Sanghvi with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project told CBS News Philadelphia after the hearing.