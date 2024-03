C.J. Rice now exonerated after serving 12 years behind bars for attempted murder he did not commit C.J. Rice, a man who served 12 years behind bars for an attempted murder he was falsely convicted of, was officially exonerated at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice in Philadelphia Monday morning. C.J. Rice, formally known as Charles J. Rice, was convicted in a September 2011 shooting for attempted murder and sentenced to 30-60 years behind bars.