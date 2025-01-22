Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs executive director resigns

The executive director of Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs is resigning, according to Mayor Cherelle Parker's office.

OIA Executive Director Amy Eusebio will leave her position on Friday, the Philadelphia mayor said.

Eusebio joined the city's government as the municipal ID program director in 2018 and became the executive director of OIA in 2019.

"I thank Amy for her service to our City and especially for her service to the immigrant community," Parker said in a statement. "Amy has worked diligently to make sure Philadelphia is a welcoming place to people from all walks of life."

The announcement comes days after President Trump signed over 200 executive orders on his first day back in office. Among them is one that aims to end birthright citizenship and another suspending federal funding for "sanctuary cities." The news came hours after Philadelphia City Council held a "Trump preparedness hearing."

In a statement, Eusebio expressed gratitude for her work advancing immigrant inclusion and visibility in the city since 2019.

"As a Black Latina, daughter of Dominican immigrants, leading the launch of the PHL City ID program and leading the Philadelphia Office of Immigrant Affairs for the last five years has been an incredible honor," Eusebio said.

As executive director, Eusebio worked with the mayor's Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs and Commission on African and Caribbean Immigrant Affairs.

Parker said her administration will begin a national search for Eusebio's replacement. The mayor's office did not say who will serve as interim executive director.