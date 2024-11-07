Watch CBS News
Philadelphia City Council to begin hearings for proposed Sixers arena. See the schedule.

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Sixers reach agreement on proposed Center City arena in Philadelphia
Philadelphia City Council is getting ready to jump into the plans for a new Sixers arena in Market East.

Council members will have eight days of public hearings before voting on the legislation needed to build the arena.

The first hearing is Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Mayor Cherelle Parker has already thrown her support behind the team's plan to move from the Wells Fargo Center to a new arena at the site of the Fashion District mall along Market Street.

The full hearing schedule and information about signing up to speak is on the city's website.

