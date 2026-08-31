9-year-old Philadelphia chess player inspires more girls to make their move: "I want everyone to play"

At just 9 years old, Tanya Sinha is already making her mark in the world of chess — but for her, winning is only part of the game.

The young Philadelphia chess player is using her love of the game to encourage a new generation of players, especially girls, to give chess a try.

Tanya started learning chess around the age of 5, when her father began teaching her the basics in kindergarten.

Since then, she's competed in tournaments and played with her school's chess club. In 2025, Tanya took first place in the Philadelphia Girls Chess Tournament. This year, she earned another first-place finish at the Pennsylvania State Tournament.

But as Tanya spent more time around the chessboard, she began noticing something.

"At my chess club there aren't many girls," Tanya said. "And I want them to realize chess is a very fun sport."

Tanya is already doing something about it.

She recently returned to Amigos Spanish Immersion Preschool, where she once attended school, to teach a group of 4- and 5-year-olds she calls her "Chess Explorers."

"I'm going to be teaching you all chess and how I want everyone to play, especially girls," Tanya told the group.

It's a full-circle moment for the 9-year-old. Many of the children she's now teaching are about the same age Tanya was when she first learned how to play.

Her mission has also taken her beyond the classroom.

During the summer, as Philadelphia welcomed visitors from around the world for the World Cup, Tanya and a friend set up a chessboard and lemonade stand on historic Elfreth's Alley.

They invited strangers to stop, sit down and make a move while raising money for Tanya's chess club — using the game to connect with people from different places and backgrounds.

For Tanya, it's another example of what she loves about chess and why she wants other children to experience it.

Her message to girls who may have never considered picking up a chess piece is simple:

"Maybe you should try it once to see if you like it," she said.

Tanya also has her own website, where she shares more about her chess journey and her mission to encourage more young people to learn the game.

Spreading the Love highlights people making a positive difference in communities across the Philadelphia region.