Philadelphia elementary school's cheerleading team making history en route to Florida competition

From Philadelphia to Disney World, 22 elementary school cheerleaders are making history.

The Smedley Bulldog Blitz cheerleaders are set to make history as the first inner-city public school to compete at the 2026 UCA Nationals in Florida.

After winning regional competitions, the girls are proving they have what it takes to win.

"We are the first public elementary school out of Philadelphia to go," coach Ana Rosario said.

The team is made up of 22 girls ranging in age from 6 to 12 years old. They put in countless hours of practice.

Getting to nationals took more than dedication. There were months of fundraising and a $30,000 grant that helped make the trip possible.

From their smiles to stunts, every sacrifice was worth it.

"It's really heartwarming to see their progress," coach Jada West said, "and we're a little piece of that."

Their secret?

Giving the judges "the look."

Win or lose, these young athletes are already making Philadelphia proud, putting their school and their city on a national stage.

"They have so much passion and commitment that has made them who they are today," Rosario said.