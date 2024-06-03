2 men, teen arrested after Northeast Philadelphia car meet-up, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men and a teenager were arrested during a car meet-up in Northeast Philadelphia that included around 200 people and 100 vehicles on Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Adams Avenue in the city's Lawncrest section just before 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Alex Collins, an 18-year-old from Honey Brook, Chester County, and 19-year-old James Campitelli from Douglasville, Berks County, and a 16-year-old were charged with criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse and other offenses following the car meet-up, according to police.

Police said an officer surrounded by the car meet-up attempted to disperse the crowd of hundreds of people at Adams Avenue.

After that, police said a juvenile blocked an officer responding to the scene by standing in front of the car, leaning on the hood and "signaling with his finger that the officers would not be allowed to pass."

Police said the juvenile then ran and entered a gray Infiniti G35 that Collins was driving.

Collins, Campitelli and the 16-year-old were all arrested after they attempted to flee the parking lot, police said.