Philadelphia Birding Weekend is back for a fourth year with events across the area

The National Audubon Society's Philadelphia Birding Weekend is returning for a fourth year with several events in and around the city each day from Friday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 12.

During the height of fall migration, millions of birds will travel to the region, giving unique opportunities to catch a glimpse of dozens of migratory species.

The weekend includes several activities at various stops at green spaces including Fairmount Park, John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge and Carpenter's Woods in Wissahickon Valley Park.

Bernard Devlin, Audubon Mid-Atlantic's communications manager, said selecting Philadelphia is a natural fit.

"Hosting Philadelphia Birding Weekend in the area highlights the city's vital role as a hub for bird migration and urban conservation," Devlin said. "It's a celebration of the region's diverse wildlife, the community's commitment to protecting the green spaces that support it. We hope to see you there."

Birding has only continued to boom in recent years. A 2024 report from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated that bird enthusiasts spent $107 billion on the hobby in 2022.

Devlin says some more exciting sights one could see in the area are raptors.

"I would say I'm most excited for migratory raptors, such as North America's smallest falcon, the American kestrel," Devlin said. "We actually have a Motus tower at our John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove that recently picked up on the migratory movements of some American kestrels."

Events are free but registration is required. A full list of the weekend's activities is available at DiscoveryPhila.org.