Philadelphia bars prepare for weekend with Cinco de Mayo, big sporting events

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday will be a big night in South Philly as the Sixers and Phillies take on the Boston Celtics and Red Sox.

It's Bryce Harper's first home game since returning from injury, and Sixers fans will get to show their appreciation for the newly crowned MVP Joel Embiid

It's also Cinco de Mayo, so it will be a big night to be out and about in the city.

Local establishments are prepping for the weekend and Friday night festivities.

For some restaurants and bars, it's all hands on deck for this weekend.

From the drink specials to having the sports games on every TV, especially the Sixers, they say they are ready.

The city is gearing up for the crowds with Cinco de Mayo and major sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby.

"It's a very big weekend for us, we are excited," Jackson Britt, the assistant manager of Brewerytown Food Hall on 31st Street, said.

Brewerytown Food Hall opened about six weeks ago.

Aside from the tabletop games, they will be opening their patio and named off a number of food and drink specials. He says it takes a lot of preparation and partnerships to get ready.

"It takes a lot of commitment and planning," Britt said.

Ryan Finnegan also knows what that commitment is like. He is the manager at Sancho Pistola's in Fishtown on Girard Avenue and Jose Pistola's in Center City on South 15th Street.

"Cinco de Mayo for us as a company is our biggest holiday," Finnegan said. "Basically making so many batches of margaritas, we don't know what to do with, like ordering tequila like you have never seen. It's pretty wild."

Both bars say they will have their TV's on Friday, so fans can see Harper's first home game back and catch Game 3 of Sixers-Celtics.

"It's going to be an insane weekend for sure, I totally plan on it being absolutely nuts this weekend," Finnegan said.