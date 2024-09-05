Watch CBS News
Police looking for man in connection with at least 3 bank robberies in Philadelphia

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for help from the public in finding a suspect in connection with at least three bank robberies throughout the city from late August to this Wednesday.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous in a release Thursday afternoon.

Here are the series of bank robberies and the description of what the suspect was wearing according to the release:

  • Robbery 1: Citizen Bank at 2497 Aramingo Avenue in Kensington on Aug. 26 wearing a blue Nike hat, grey shirt with a logo, dark pants, grey sneakers with white soles and a blue PECO drawstring backpack.
  • Robbery 2: Citizen Bank at 2101 Cottman Avenue in Rhawnhurst on Aug. 28 wearing a dark-colored Eagles hat, dark-colored Heyday Athletic shirt, khaki cargo style pants and white sneakers.
  • Robbery 3: TD Bank at 6304 Roosevelt Boulevard in Oxford Circle on Sept. 4 wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, tan/grey pants, black hat with "NY" [New York] logo and white sneakers.

According to the release, the suspect used a demand note.

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his early 30s with a medium build.

Police urge anyone with information about the suspect to call the FBI-Violent Crimes Task Force immediately at 215-418-4000.

