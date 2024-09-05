Police looking for man in connection with at least 3 bank robberies in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for help from the public in finding a suspect in connection with at least three bank robberies throughout the city from late August to this Wednesday.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous in a release Thursday afternoon.

Here are the series of bank robberies and the description of what the suspect was wearing according to the release:

Robbery 1: Citizen Bank at 2497 Aramingo Avenue in Kensington on Aug. 26 wearing a blue Nike hat, grey shirt with a logo, dark pants, grey sneakers with white soles and a blue PECO drawstring backpack.

According to the release, the suspect used a demand note.

WANTED by @FBIPhiladelphia for multiple bank robberies. Suspect is armed and dangerous. Please contact FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000 with information. pic.twitter.com/ROBV8Pve5Y — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) September 5, 2024

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his early 30s with a medium build.

Police urge anyone with information about the suspect to call the FBI-Violent Crimes Task Force immediately at 215-418-4000.