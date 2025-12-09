Now cancer free, dancer to make debut in Philadelphia Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

This year's production of "The Nutcracker" will feature a dancer who was recently treated for cancer. Talk about a remarkable comeback. This young man could hardly walk a year ago, and now, he's leaping through the air.

Nick Patterson rehearsing for his role as Cavalier in the Philadelphia Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker."

"Nothing else in this world can gratify me in the way that this profession does," Patterson said.

It is a profession that was in jeopardy when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma last year.

"It was scary," Patterson said. "I didn't know what my prognosis was going to be."

This time last year, Patterson was in the middle of six months of grueling chemotherapy, but he was determined to get back to "The Nutcracker."

"I'm getting to live out my childhood dreams," he said, "but in a way that makes me feel so empowered as a human being because of what I was going through last year and where I am now."

Now in remission, the 29-year-old is back in the studio with a big part in the famous holiday production.

"He's progressed so, so well, and he's been dancing so well and so solid and strong that we wanted to give him the opportunity this year," Philadelphia Ballet Artistic Director Angel Corella said. "We're very excited."

Corella said Patterson's bravery and determination have been an inspiration.

"It's not only a great lesson for him, but it's also a great lesson for the rest of the company," Corella said, "and for me as well, of how positive and how just happy he is to be in the studio."

Erin Patterson, Nick's wife, is also dancing in the show.

"It's a very special 'Nutcracker' for the both of us," Erin Patterson said. "Where he was one year ago to where he is today is a stark difference."

Against the odds, he's back in peak performing shape. Patterson said after the last chemo treatment, it was six months of steady work to get to this dream.

"I aspired to do this pas de deux from when I was a kid," he said.

And now, with much to celebrate this holiday season.

"Because now," Erin Patterson said, "he's cancer free and he gets to debut in this huge role."

His debut performance of Cavalier will be Friday. The show runs through the holiday season at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.