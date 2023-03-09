Philly artist wants to restore 9/11 mural after vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In less than 24 hours after we first showed you the graffitied images of three September 11 victims, a viewer reached out to CBS News Philadelphia and he said he wanted to help.

Artist Rick Willens has been painting murals for more than 50 years, including a nearly 3,000-square-foot 3D work of art in Magnolia, New Jersey.

"This is not just graffiti this is destroying something that is a memorial," Willens said.

Willens, the son of a Marine, says as an American it's his duty to help. He's offered his time and expertise to not only bring the portraits back to life but also protect them against any future vandalism attempts.

"I wanted to do the airbrushing of the faces over again," Willens said. "There's a material I use it's anti-graffiti coating. It's basically a liquified silicone that goes over the mural and if it gets spray paint on it of any kind you can take it off with lacquer thinner just wipe it off and it will be spanking brand new."

"That is wonderful," Elsie Goss-Caldwell said. "That is a blessing that is a very beautiful blessing."

The offer is heaven sent says Goss-Caldwell, mural curator and mother of 9/11 victim Kenny Caldwell. She says she's excited to share the news with the other families of those honored and set a date for the restoration very soon.

"What I'd like to do is have the families come out and be there too," Goss-Caldwell said. Above the mural, we have never forget, the mural will be here forever for our communities for our families forever."

She says what means the most is that together, the memory of those lost will never fade.