South Jersey basement and tree experts urge homeowners to prepare ahead of Tuesday's rainstorm

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Tree service and basement companies in South Jersey are bracing for another busy week as Tuesday's storm moves in.

Sunshine was abundant in South Jersey Monday after a weekend system dumped rain on the area. But come Tuesday, the rain is returning.

"With the record rainfall that we've had, a lot of us having been going on seven days a week really since after Thanksgiving," Ryan Devine, a system design specialist at Dry Guys Basement Systems said.

The Woodstown company says it's prepped and ready to answer the call.

"We recommend customers, stuff they can do on their own is making sure your rain gutters are extended. Making sure you have as much water channeled away from the house as possible," Devine said

Once the storm rolls in, Devine said, "you want to look for wet spots. If you have a finished basement, [make] sure the drywall is not damp."

When it comes to tree care services, they're preparing for whatever the storm may bring on Tuesday as well.

Adam Wingate, owner of Wingate's Tree Service in Gloucester County, said in the company's 13 years of business, this winter is the busiest yet.

"We actually took the day off today. brought all our equipment inside. [Sharpening] blades, get all our chainsaws ready to go," Wingate said.

"We got a lot of rain last week," Wingate said. "When you add in the 60 mph winds on top of even more rain, it's a problem waiting to happen."

Tree specialists suggest looking for decay and loose limbs and checking the tree base for cracking or splitting.

"With the winds and how saturated the ground is, this will start to happen before the tree does topple over," Wingate said.

Being proactive is key, experts said.

"If you know you have an issue, get a hold of someone now, and try to get something taken care of before it causes a major problem," Josh Sprague, operations manager at Wingate's Tree Service, said.