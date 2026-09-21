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Ground stop issued at Philadelphia International Airport due to equipment outage

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

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A ground stop has been issued at three airports, including Philadelphia International Airport, due to an equipment outage on Monday, the FAA said. 

The issue caused ground stops at Philadelphia International Airport, Newark Liberty International and Teterboro Airport.

There are dozens of delays at all of these airports.  

"The FAA is pausing flights into Philadelphia International, Teterboro and Newark Liberty International airports due to issues with some frequencies at Philadelphia TRACON," a spokesperson said. 

TRACON stands for Terminal Radar Approach Control. It is an air traffic control facility that uses radar and radios to guide planes approaching and departing from airports. 

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CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was at PHL, where you can see some of the planes stuck on the runway.

Travelers are advised to check www.fly.faa.gov for real-time airport information. 

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