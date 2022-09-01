Gov. Phil Murphy announces more disaster relief funding for those affected by Ida in New Jersey

Phil Murphy announces more disaster relief funding for those affected by Ida in New Jersey

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBS) -- It has been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the Philadelphia region -- turning the Vine Street Expressway into a river - and flooding many neighborhoods.

In South Jersey, homes were ripped apart after a powerful tornado touched down in Gloucester County.

Many of those homeowners are still displaced as construction continues.

On Thursday in Hillsborough, New Jersey, which also suffered catastrophic storm damage, Gov. Phil Murphy recognized many people are still trying to recover and made this announcement:

"We are moving forward with the process to push out about $283 million in HUD community development block grant disaster recovery funds, which New Jersey was awarded three months ago," Murphy said.

Those funds will be used for a variety of purposes, including helping homeowners restore damaged homes, and supplementing rental housing costs for low-income families.

And that includes zero-interest loans for rental property owners to make repairs.