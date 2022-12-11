Watch CBS News
Person of interest in custody after fatal Frankford shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest just before 5 a.m. on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue, officials say. 

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died. 

Police haven't released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

However, they say a person is in custody and a weapon was recovered.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 12:29 PM

