Person hospitalized after fire in Cobbs Creek rowhome

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Philadelphia rowhome. It started Sunday night at a house along Pemberton Street in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 10 p.m. and got the flames under control around an hour later.

CBS Philadelphia is working on getting an update on the person's condition.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 9:34 AM

