Person dies after being hit by Broad Street Line train at SEPTA's Fern Rock station

A person has died after being hit by a Broad Street Line train at the Fern Rock Transit Center Thursday morning, SEPTA said.

Shuttle buses are being used to transport passengers between Fern Rock and the Olney Transportation Center, and B line trains are experiencing wait times up to 30 minutes in both directions, according to an alert on SEPTA's website.

Just after 5:30 a.m., SEPTA posted on X that passengers should expect delays and crowded trains.

A SEPTA spokesperson confirmed with CBS News Philadelphia that someone was struck shortly after 6 a.m., but did not immediately provide more details about what happened.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.