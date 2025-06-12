Watch CBS News
Local News

Person dies after being hit by Broad Street Line train at SEPTA's Fern Rock station

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A person has died after being hit by a Broad Street Line train at the Fern Rock Transit Center Thursday morning, SEPTA said.

Shuttle buses are being used to transport passengers between Fern Rock and the Olney Transportation Center, and B line trains are experiencing wait times up to 30 minutes in both directions, according to an alert on SEPTA's website.

Just after 5:30 a.m., SEPTA posted on X that passengers should expect delays and crowded trains.

A SEPTA spokesperson confirmed with CBS News Philadelphia that someone was struck shortly after 6 a.m., but did not immediately provide more details about what happened.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.