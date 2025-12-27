Person dies after crashing into water in Monroe Township, New Jersey, police say

One person has died after driving off the road and crashing into a lake in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Monroe Township Police were called out to West Malaga Road and Bracken Drive around 9:30 Saturday morning for a report of a car in the water. They found a Kia SUV that was submerged in the water with the driver still inside. They were later pronounced dead.

The driver has not yet been identified pending next of kin notification, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.