Multiple people trapped after serious crash closes down road in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, sources say

Emergency crews are working to clear a serious crash that has shut down a part of Bristol Road in Warrington Township, Bucks County Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near 2650 Bristol Road, where authorities say at least four people are trapped in their vehicles. Medical helicopters have been called to the crash.

The road has been closed down as crews work to free the victims. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

There are no reports on the conditions of those involved as of yet.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.