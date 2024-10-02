Pennsylvania's young voters could be key to presidential election, expert says

Young voters in Pennsylvania could be "deciding factor" in 2024 presidential election, expert says

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the 2024 presidential election, and young voters could make a difference, experts say.

"I think this is an unprecedented situation, and young people are really involved and engaged," West Chester University political science professor John Kennedy said.

Kennedy said in such a close election, young voters could have a dramatic impact.

"In a marginal race — and this appears to be a marginal race — they certainly can be the decisive factor and really maybe the biggest question mark for this election as far as voting behavior is concerned," Kennedy said. "It's potential that ... we could wake up the day after the election and younger voters were a deciding factor."

CBS News Philadelphia asked West Chester students their thoughts on the election, and many said they are excited to vote and know their vote could be a game changer.

"Since senior year of high school I have been getting more into politics, I'd say, and following it, and I am excited to vote," sophomore Patrick McManamon said.

"I think it's the biggest election in the history of the United States, so every voice matters," said sophomore Owen Dietrich, who said he will be going home to vote on Election Day.

For some students, it's their first time voting in a presidential election.

"I think it's just important for everybody to get out there and vote. It's one of the many ways you can share your word and your opinion," sophomore Dominick Lapa said.

Kennedy says it's key for both parties to try to register and engage the young voters. He says we have seen examples of this with celebrities and with the use of social media, and the influx of information readily available online and on TV.

It makes this race more interesting, compelling and unpredictable, he said.

"Many of these voters haven't voted in the past, so we don't have a record," Kennedy said. "They are oftentimes screened out of voter models because they haven't voted previously, so it really presents some uncertainly as far as the election is concerned."