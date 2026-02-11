Downingtown Interchange on Pennsylvania Turnpike closed until further notice after toll canopy collapsed

The Downingtown Interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed until further notice after the canopy over the toll booths collapsed Wednesday. Crews were in the process of demolishing the canopy when it happened.

Nobody was injured when the canopy collapsed, according to Chester County Emergency Services.

The Downingtown Interchange (Exit 312) will be closed to traffic from PA Route 100 and Interstate 76 until crews remove the canopy and debris from the area.

Nobody was injured when the canopy collapsed, according to Chester County Emergency Services. CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear when the Downingtown Interchange will reopen.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike said that state police and turnpike personnel will be along the highway at impacted areas to help drivers. Changeable message signs will also provide information to drivers about the closure.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike urges anyone who needs to report an incident or another emergency on the turnpike to call 911 or use other resources, like the 511PA Smartphone App.