Pennsylvania State Trooper injured after patrol car rear-ended by tractor trailer on I-76

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A state trooper was hospitalized overnight after his patrol car was hit by a tractor trailer, Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday.

PSP said the Troop K officer was "conducting stationary work zone enforcement" on westbound Interstate 76 near mile marker 340.5 in Philadelphia when his marked vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor trailer. Troop K covers Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties.

According to state police, the trooper had his emergency lights "fully activated" at the time of the collision, which happened just before 4 a.m.

State Police said the trooper had "moderate" injuries from the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

The Schuylkill Expressway was partially closed earlier in the morning near Roosevelt Boulevard and brought traffic to a crawl just in time for the morning rush.

Throughout the overnight hours this week, crews have been working on a milling paving project on westbound I-76 between Montgomery Drive and the City Avenue interchanges. As part of that work, a single-lane closure will go into effect at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Friday, June 28.