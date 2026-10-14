How this new safety technology is helping some students at Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Germantown

Some students at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Germantown have new safety technology. It's needed because most alarms are sound-based, which doesn't help people who are deaf.

Now, a special group of students has new technology that turns sounds into lights, words and vibrations.

I'zariah Jennings, 18, is learning about new safety technology for people like her, who are deaf.

When a smoke detector goes off, the device flashes a light. The screen says "smoke," and there's a vibrating piece to alert the person.

In addition to alerting for fires, the HomeAware device can also signal for things like doorbells and phone calls.

"It definitely makes me feel more safe because I have the vibration and the light to give me information," Jennings said through an interpreter. "I really love this technology. It's great because you can avoid dangerous situations if something happens. If nobody is with you in the house, I can do it independently."

Jennings is among the students at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and the Transition Academy who received the devices in partnership with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Center for Childhood Communication, which provided a $10,000 grant.

"I love it. It's very much needed for our students," said Kim Stephan, who is the supervisor of outreach services.

Melissa Draganac-Hawk, the head of the school, said the donation is a huge benefit.

"Clearly, as a deaf person, it's important that we have access to alarms," Draganac-Hawk said. "I'm thrilled for the students, for their additional opportunity for independence and growth, to not have that dependence on their families and for the family's concern and worry about their students."

The devices can also be programmed for 20 different sounds, including a baby crying and storm alerts that can be life-saving for people who can't hear.