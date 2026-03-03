Pennsylvania school bus driver found with empty vodka bottles while transporting students, DA says

A school bus driver in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is facing more than 50 counts of child endangerment after allegedly driving under the influence with dozens of elementary-aged students onboard.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday the charges against 46-year-old Kelly Weber stem from an incident in February when police found empty bottles of vodka and a liquor store receipt on Weber while she was driving children home from Boyertown Elementary School.

Police were called to check on the bus on Feb. 6 after getting reports that it was driving "erratically" and nearly hit other vehicles and a telephone pole. When officers found the bus around 4 p.m., it was pulled over in a snowbank in Douglass Township. According to a criminal complaint, a number of children were still on the bus at the time.

The DA's office said Weber consented to a blood draw, which showed a 0.331 blood alcohol content. The legal driving limit is a BAC of 0.08. Weber also tested positive for having THC in her system.

Weber had transported 54 students that day, including five students under the age of 6, according to court documents, and was driving so dangerously that children were texting their parents in fear.

The district attorney's office said Weber checked herself into rehab immediately after the incident, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. Police will arrange a time for Weber to turn herself in, officials said, at which time she'll be arraigned on the DUI, child endangerment and reckless endangerment charges.