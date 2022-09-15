Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states linked to Hello Fresh E. coli outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning for anyone who receives Hello Fresh meal kits. According to the CDC, ground beer in some meals is linked to an E.coli outbreak in six states. 

Six people had been hospitalized. 

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the states where the beef was sent. 

The meal kits were shipped to consumers from July 2 to July 21 of this year. 

If you still have them, the CDC says to throw the meals away.

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 6:39 PM

